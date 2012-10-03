Kiss Streaming Two New Songs from 'Monster'

With less than a week to go until the release of their twentieth studio album, Kiss are now streaming two new songs from Monster online. Check out "Long Way Down" and "All For the Love of Rock & Roll" below.

"There are no symphony orchestras, boy choirs, keyboards, outside producers or songwriters on this album," said bassist Gene Simmons in a press statement earlier this year. "The best thing we did was to turn inwards to ourselves."

Back in August, the band released the limited-edition Kiss Monster Book, a 3 feet tall, 2.5 feet wide tome that was limited to 1,000 copies and carried a hefty price tag of 4,250.

"This book is way beyond my expectations," said Paul Stanley. "The photos are incredible at this size. It's not a coffee table book, it's a coffee table!"

The follow-up to 2009's Sonic Boom is out next Tuesday, October 9.