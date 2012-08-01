Kiss Unveil Cover Art, Track Listing for New Album, 'Monster'

Kiss have announced the full details, including track listing, for their upcoming new album, Monster.
The band's landmark 20th studio album will be released October 16 and contains 12 tracks, including the lead single, "Hell or Hallelujah," which can be heard below.
"There are no symphony orchestras, boy choirs, keyboards, outside producers or songwriters on this album," said bassist Gene Simmons. "The best thing we did was to turn inwards to ourselves."
The bassist was also quick to praise band members Erin Singer and Tommy Thayer for their hard work on Monster, saying "Tommy and Eric have revitalised this band with a work ethic and the talent to back it up. This is a real band effort. Kiss has become a behemoth. We're going where no bands have gone before."
Monster Track Listing:
- 01. Hell Or Hallelujah
- 02. Wall Of Sound
- 03. Freak
- 04. Back To The Stone Age
- 05. Shout Mercy
- 06. Long Way Down
- 07. Eat Your Heart Out
- 08. The Devil Is Me
- 09. Outta This World
- 10. All For The Love Of Rock & Roll
- 11. Take Me Down Below
- 12. Last Chance
iTunes exclusive:
13. Right Here Right Now