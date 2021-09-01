Klon creator Bill Finnegan announces livestream series via newly created YouTube channel

Bill Finnegan – the original creator of the mythical Klon Centaur overdrive pedal – has announced via social media that he is about to start up an official Klon-dedicated YouTube channel, which will play host to a series of special livestream events.

The first livestream is scheduled to take place this Friday – September 3 – at 9:30pm ET, and will include “some listening” to Finnegan’s own Klon collection, comprising a Gold Centaur and two KTRs.

As well as this, Finnegan has also teased that he will give an update regarding the production of the company’s KTR pedal – an updated, reissued version of the original Centaur that was released in 2014 after its predecessor was discontinued in 2008.

No further details have been provided, though Friday’s episode promises to be the first of an entire series, and so we can expect to have some quality Klon-curated content on tap for the foreseeable future.

The original KTRs, which sought to cram the tonality and performance of Klon’s flagship overdrive powerhouse into a more compact unit, originally listed for $269, though even those pedals are becoming an increasingly rare breed as of late.

As for the Centaur, that pedal in particular achieved its legendary status due to Finnegan’s small-scale pedal-building operation, which struggled to keep up with the stratospheric levels of demand he faced.

In fact, such demand continues to survive to this day, with JHS Pedals’ Josh Scott recently listing Finnegan’s first-ever Centaur for a bank-breaking – and perhaps not entirely serious – $500,000. It was promptly snapped up by Music Is Win's Tyler Larson, whose tongue-in-cheek response video flexed the pedal's unrivaled tones.

For now, we can only patiently wait to see wait Finnegan has in store for us. Whatever it is, we've been told that it "will be of interest", a tidbit that has done absolutely nothing to quell our anticipation ahead of the livestream.

