Knaggs Guitars Creates Model to Steve Stevens' Specs

Just in time for Billy Idol’s 2012 tour, guitarist Steve Stevens has received his first Knaggs guitar.

The guitar, which was tailored to Stevens’ specs and preferences, will accompany the guitarist on Idol's current European summer tour and following U.S. shows.

The instrument, based on Knaggs’ Kenai model and finished in Faded Onyx, features a slightly thicker carved mahogany body with a carved curly maple top, a set mahogany neck with rosewood finger board and "Morning Star" inlays and Knaggs’ proprietary two-in-one bridge, combining a tune-o-matic and string holder into one unit, thus increasing harmonics and sustain. Two volume and tone controls drive the Fralin pure PAF humbuckers.

Joseph Knaggs, Peter Wolf and the Knaggs team in Greensboro, Maryland, are carving a niche for themselves in the world of high-end guitar making in just a few short years. Some of the artists using Knaggs instruments include Nils Lofgren, Stuart Fraser, Bernd Roemer, Mick Hayes, Ben Miller, Mick Woll, Tim Stephens and two-time Latin Grammy nominee Pablo Olivares.

For more about Knaggs guitars, visit knaggsguitars.com.