Korn collaborate with Yelawolf for metal cover of Charlie Daniels' The Devil Went Down to Georgia

Korn have revealed a reimagined cover of Charlie Daniels' country hit The Devil Went Down to Georgia, featuring US rapper Yelawolf.

With the California nu-metallers' hallmark drop-tuned guitars as a backdrop, the two vocalists take on the roles of The Devil and Johnny to tell the tale.

"Charlie left a musical legacy that goes beyond just one genre, and we want to honor his talent and influence with our own rendition of his song," Korn said of their nu-metal arrangement.

"I've always said it, but country music is some of the darkest ever," Korn frontman Jonathan Davis said in a press statement. "Merle Haggard, Buck Owens and, of course, Charlie Daniels all turned pain into some really powerful music that sounded alive. The Devil Went Down To Georgia is a classic story, and we wanted to release it now to help others in need."

The track is available for purchase via Bandcamp, upon which all proceeds will be donated to Awakening Youth, a nonprofit that helps young people deal with the loss of a parent due to divorce, addiction, death, being surrendered for adoption and more.

You can listen to the cover below.