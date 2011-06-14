Korn Officially Cancel EP, Expand Plans to Full-Album

As we hinted yesterday, it looks like Korn have abandoned their EP idea in order to make their latest batch of experimental tunes into a full-on album.

There is no word yet on a release timetable for the follow-up to last year's Korn III: Remember Who You Are.

Speaking about the band's experimental new direction, Korn singer Jonathan Davis told the Pulse of Radio, "I thought it would be fun to experiment again and see what we come up with, and maybe come up with something like this that we're really, really excited about. We like to experiment and try things, and we're not gonna put out something that we don't all like. So I think me and [Munky, guitar] and [Fieldy, bass] and Ray [Luzier, drums] are really, really excited about this."

Korn bassist Fieldy revealed in a recent interview with NME that the band had collaborated with "six or seven" dubstep producers. One of these collaborations, "Get Up," featuring Skrillex, can be heard below.