Korn Premiere Lyric Video for New Song, "Never Never"

Although the song had been leaked weeks ago (as always), Korn have officially posted the lyric video for "Never Never," for your listening (and viewing) pleasure. Check it out below — and be sure to let us know what you think in the comments!

From the Korn camp:

Grammy Award-winning multiplatinum hard rock innovators Korn have revealed that their 11th studio album will be released October 4. Titled The Paradigm Shift, it marks the emotional return of co-founding guitarist Brian "Head" Welch, making it first album with Korn since 2003′s Take a Look in the Mirror.

This record serves as the follow-up to the band’s 2011 dubsteb-metal hybrid The Path of Totality, which entered the Top 10 in the US Billboard chart and was hailed by Revolver as their Album Of The Year.

The Paradigm Shift marks Korn’s first time working with producer Don Gilmore, whose legacy includes producing Linkin Park’s Hybrid Theory album. Gilmore recorded the album at Buck Owens’ studio in their original hometown (Bakersfield) and at Los Angeles’ NRG Recording Studios.

"The Paradigm Shift holds special significance for the members of Korn as musicians," says guitarist James “Munky” Shaffer. “It’s a term encompassing different perspectives. You can view a piece of art from one angle and it takes on a certain image. If you look from another angle, it’s a completely different image. We liken that to Korn in 2013. With Head back in the fold, all of the elements fans have loved since day one are there, but we’re interpreting them from a new perspective. It’s a bigger, brighter, and bolder Korn.”