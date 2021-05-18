Kurt Cobain’s Marshall cabinet sells at auction for $93,000

A Kurt Cobain-owned and -played Marshall cabinet, which featured in Nirvana’s Live and Loud video recorded at Pier 48 in 1993, has been sold by Iconic Auctions for a huge sum of $93,274.

Cobain’s cab, which has been heavily photo and video matched, comes equipped with Celestion V30 speakers and is adorned by faint “Kurt” and stenciled “K3 Music Bank – Vintage” lettering on the back.

The iconic piece of music memorabilia was sold as part of the auction house’s Amazing Music Auction (Vol. 1), alongside an array of other items, including a blue Stinger Strat-style six-string, which sports the signatures of each Nirvana member, and a handful of Cobain’s hair.

That’s right – six strands of Kurt Cobain’s hair, provided by the woman who cut it in 1989, went up for auction, and fetched a cool $14,145. That’s over $2,000 per hair.

The original listing for the hair read, “This one-of-a-kind artifact is entirely fresh-to-market and is accompanied by an impeccable lineage of provenance including photos of Kurt posing with the woman who cut his hair, scissors in hand, and a fantastic shot of the hair actually being cut.“

In the guitar department, the Kurt Cobain-, Dave Grohl- and Krist Novoselic-signed axe, which came with a letter of authenticity from James Spence Authentication, was also sold, fetching a grand total of $62,183.

