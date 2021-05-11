Eric Clapton's 'Slowhand at 70' Fender Stratocaster, played at the Royal Albert Hall, goes up for auction

An Eric Clapton-owned and played Fender Stratocaster, which was wielded by the legendary blues guitarist during his 2014 World Tour and the one-off 2015 Slowhand at 70 show at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall, has gone up for auction.

Online auctioneer Iconic Auctions has listed the electric guitar, which is identified as a Custom Shop Strat that was assembled under the technical guidance of Slowhand himself before being used extensively over the course of two years.

Aesthetically modeled after his iconic “Brownie” guitar, which sported a similarly stunning sunburst finish, the guitar features everything you’d expect to see from a Custom Shop Strat – namely, a trio of single-coils, a five-way selector switch and a conventional control layout.

In sticking with its “Brownie” heritage, the up-for-auction axe also features a maple neck and fretboard, with little else by way of specs given away by Iconic Auctions.

(Image credit: Iconic Auctions)

"The guitar being presented can best be described as a perfect storm of provenance and prominence," reads the listing. "Clapton guitars are a Holy Grail of rock relics, and few have showcased the stellar provenance or career signficance of this investment-grade instrument."

The eventual proprietor of Slowhand’s six-string, which has been extensively photo and video matched, will also receive a letter of authenticity signed by Clapton himself.

“I am writing to confirm that I own and have played the following guitar: Fender EC Custom Strat: serial number CZ524493,” reads the letter, alongside Clapton’s signature.

The auction is set to end on Saturday 15 May, with bidding at the time of writing poised at $26,620.

To place a bid or to find out more, head over to Iconic Auctions.

