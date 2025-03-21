Amps as furniture? This brand of high-end cabinets puts Celestion speakers into luxury furniture inspired by ’70s hi-fi consoles – and aims to blend guitar gear seamlessly into your life

News
By ( Total Guitar, Guitarist ) published

If the rugged appearance of touring gear feels out of place in your house, this brand thinks it has the solution

Sonoforma gear furniture
(Image credit: Sonoforma)

Guitarists wishing their guitar cabinets could be more in keeping with their living room cupboards will be excited by the launch of Sonoforma, a new brand of high-end guitar gear with the aesthetics of fine furniture.

Gear-as-furniture is a growing trend, with Fender's line of walnut-finished guitar amp stands, On-Stage's wooden Guitar Workstation, and Taylor's mahogany cabinets for the Circa '74 amp range all pointing towards a growing interest in merging gear with the world of luxury furniture. Sonoforma, however, is even more ambitious in terms of size and function.

At launch, Sonoforma offers the Serenada cabinet. This builds a 1x12 cabinet, equipped with a Celestion Vintage 30 speaker, into a cupboard inspired by 1970s hi-fi consoles. A long drawer can store a guitar, while a cupboard beside the speaker can hold anything you like, as long as it can tolerate the sound levels.

All the products are made from FSC-certified teak hardwood and made in Nicaragua. There's no self-assembly; the Serenada ships fully assembled.

Image 1 of 2
Sonoforma gear furniture
(Image credit: Sonoforma)

The Serenada is available in Claro, Oscuro, and Rosado stains, which correspond to natural, walnut, and mahogany-style colors. Whichever you choose, the cabinet will set you back $3,999, plus a flat $200 shipping fee.

For now the Serenada is the only Sonoforma product on sale, but it will soon be joined by the Rhapsody, a smaller cabinet with just one 17.5" x 14" drawer, and the Cadence, a hardwood pedalboard with electrosocket jacks. Both will be available with the same finish options as the Serenada.

Image 1 of 4
Sonforma Serenada with the speaker cone exposed
(Image credit: Sonoforma)

Sonoforma founder Mike Nopper previously launched the Implicit Audio line of flatpack guitar cabinets and, according to Sonoforma's publicity materials, is head of engineering for an American furniture brand.

Head over to Sonoforma to find out more.

If you're interested in hardwood cabinets, check out our guide to wood's impact on cabinet tone. On the other hand, if you want to play guitar in your living room, Celestion's new quiet speaker might help you get your valve amp into the sweet spot without breaking windows or fraying tempers.

Jenna Scaramanga
Jenna Scaramanga

Jenna writes for Total Guitar and Guitar World, and is the former classic rock columnist for Guitar Techniques. She studied with Guthrie Govan at BIMM, and has taught guitar for 15 years. She's toured in 10 countries and played on a Top 10 album (in Sweden).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about speaker cabinets
IK Multimedia ToneX Cab

"I'm not about to proclaim this to be the death of tube amps, but it does help an already good modeling tone get that little bit closer in terms of feel": IK Multimedia Tonex Cab review
Celestion Peacekeeper

“Unlock the true sonic potential of amplifiers without worrying about the volume”: Celestion’s ear-saving Peacekeeper speaker lets you dial in the “sweet spot” of a driven amp at modest volumes
TGR345 How to bend strings

“A few poorly intonated sustained bends in a solo can make the guitar's most emotive technique sound bad”: Learning how to bend strings correctly is one of the quickest ways to make your playing sound better
See more latest
Most Popular
Stratocaster leaning against a Boss Katana amp
Guitar World deals of the week: save $400 on a Charvel, get a $99 UAFX pedal, plus all the week's best guitar gear deals
Heritage Ascent Series
“Exceptional value while maintaining our high standards”: Heritage turns to the budget guitar market with its all-new Ascent range – which starts from just $195
John Fogerty performs with his ACME Rickenbacker 325
“He was interested but said, ‘I gave the guitar away. I feel stupid buying it’”: Norman Harris almost sold John Fogerty back his iconic ACME Rickenbacker – years before he was eventually reunited with it
Lollar Super-Caster Pickups
“We’ve added more versatility into the Strat footprint”: Lollar looks to breathe new life into Strat single coils with the Super-Casters – gold foil-covered pickups with a “larger than life” sound
Singer Vicki Peterson of The Bangles performs onstage during 80&#039;s Weekend #7 at Microsoft Theater on January 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
“I was too precious about what I was trying to do live. I have to remind myself onstage to just shut up and play”: Vicki Peterson on the invaluable lessons she learned with The Bangles – and how she stopped worrying about her guitar playing
Spiro
“This gives me the sound I am after in my head”: Spiro – the virtuoso tipped for greatness by Tim Henson and Tosin Abasi – shares the secrets behind his speed picking technique that will help you play faster
John Mayer performs onstage during Day 1 of Eric Clapton&#039;s Crossroads Guitar Festival at Crypto.com Arena on September 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
“If you’re a young guitar player, that’s money well spent”: John Mayer names the pedal he thinks every young guitar player should consider buying
Johnny McDaid performs on stage playing a Taylor acoustic guitar
“He's made of different stuff from the rest of us”: Snow Patrol guitarist performs live with two broken hands
Mark Tremonti holds his signature PRS singlecut
“When you put your name on something, you’ve got to make sure it’s right”: Mark Tremonti is road-testing his highly anticipated pedal line on tour with Creed – and he knows which stompboxes he’ll be launching first
Andy Fairweather Low poses with his Gibson L-37 guitar
“My mate found the guitar in a skip down the bay in the early '70s. It had been in a fire”: Andy Fairweather Low’s favorite guitar was a dumpster find