Kvelertak Post New Music Video for "Blodtorst"

Norway's Kvelertak have been quietly but steadily gaining a lot of notoriety after the release of their self-titled debut album in 2010. If you haven't heard the band's mix of hardcore punk, black metal and hard rock, there's no better place to start than scrolling down and watching the band's new video for the song "Blodtorst."

The band are also set to embark on co-headlining U.S. tour with none other than Skeletonwitch, with Atlanta-based slude metal band Zoroaster providing support.

You can find full dates here.