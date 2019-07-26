Lacuna Coil Share New Single "Layers of Time"

Lacuna Coil have shared “Layers of Time,” the first single and video from their forthcoming album, Black Anima.

Said Lacuna Coil frontwoman Cristina Scabbia, "Ladies and gentlemen, we give you 'Layers of Time'! We are so excited that our first new music from Black Anima is finally out. 'Layers of Time' will hit you hard—and it's just a taste of what's to come. Enjoy!"

Black Anima is out October 11 via Century Media Records. The effort, the band’s ninth studio album overall, is the follow up to 2016’s Delirium.

You can check out the album art and track list below.

(Image credit: courtesy of Century Media)

Black Anima track list: