Lamb of God and Killswitch Engage Announce North American Fall Tour

Lamb of God and Killswitch Engage have announced a joint fall North American tour that kicks off October 22 in Toronto.

Joining them — at every show except Los Angeles — will be Testament and Huntress.

All dates go on sale this weekend, July 19 and 20. Check out all the dates below.

Lamb of God / Killswitch Engage On Tour

10/22 Toronto, ON | Kool Haus - Tickets

10/23 Quebec City, QC | Pavillon de la Jeunesse - Tickets

10/24 Montreal, QC | Metropolis - Tickets

10/25 New York, NY | Roseland Ballroom - Tickets

10/26 Wallingford, CT | Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre - Tickets

10/28 Columbus, OH | LC Pavilion - Tickets

10/29 Detroit, MI | The Fillmore Detroit - Tickets

10/30 Chicago, IL | Congress Theater - Tickets

11/01 Kansas City, MO | The Midland by AMC - Tickets

11/02 Grand Prairie, TX | Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie - Tickets

11/03 Socorro, TX | Socorro Entertainment Center – Free Show

11/05 Denver, CO | The Fillmore Auditorium - Tickets

11/07 Tempe, AZ | Marquee Theater - Tickets

11/08 Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Palladium * - Tickets

11/09 Oakland, CA | Fox Theater - Tickets

11/11 Kent, WA | ShoWare Center - Tickets

11/12 Vancouver, BC | Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Tickets

11/14 Edmonton, AB | Shaw Conference Centre - Tickets

11/15 Calgary, AB | Big Four - Tickets

11/16 Saskatoon, SK | Saskatoon Prairieland Park - Tickets

11/18 St. Paul, MN | Myth - Tickets

11/19 Milwaukee, WI | Eagles Ballroom - Tickets

11/20 Grand Rapids, MI | Orbit Room - Tickets

11/22 Sayreville, NJ | Starland Ballroom - Tickets

11/23 Boston, MA | House of Blues - Tickets

11/24 Philadelphia, PA | Electric Factory - Tickets

11/25 Pittsburgh, PA | Stage AE - Tickets

11/26 Silver Spring, MD | The Fillmore Silver Spring - Tickets

*Testament will not be on the Los Angeles show. Support will be announced in mid-September.