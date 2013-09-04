Lamb of God Denied Permission to Perform in Malaysia; Guitarist Mark Morton Responds to Ban

As GuitarWorld.com reported yesterday, Malaysia's Department of Islamic Development was calling upon local authorities to ban Lamb of God's September 28 performance in Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur.

They had labeled the band "satanic."

Earlier today, The Star Online reported that the band's September 28 show has, in fact, been canceled.

The band has been denied a permit to stage a concert because their shows were deemed to be infringing on the religious sensitivities and cultural values of Malaysian society.

Last month, the Department of Islamic Development of Malaysia (Jakim) raised objections to the September 28 show, claiming that the band's music is a mix of metal songs with the reading of verses from the Quran. The decision to cancel the show was made Wednesday by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry at a meeting of the Central Committee On Applications for Filming and Performances by Foreign Artistes (Puspal).

Show organizers Livescape Sdn Bhd took responsibility for the cancellation.

"This difficult decision was made after thorough deliberation by us at Livescape and taking into account the objections raised by various groups as well as life threats made by certain irresponsible individuals towards the bandmembers," Livescape said.

In response to the ban, Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton issued this statement earlier today:

“It is very evident (and a bit frustrating) that the groups, parties and powers that have taken the most offense to our music and lyrics, have themselves only made a passing glance at the content and meanings of those songs. We would invite anyone offended by our music to engage in a discussion regarding the true motivations behind our work, especially before publicly slandering us based on assumptions and shallow misinterpretation.

"We sincerely apologize to our amazing fans in Malaysia for the cancellation. Many thanks to all who have spoken out in support of us through this.”

Livescape Asia issued an apology to fans and said details for refunds will be announced soon. For more information about the event, visit facebook.com/rockawayfest.

Lamb of God shows scheduled in New Zealand, Australia and Thailand will still be performed by the group.