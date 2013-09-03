Officials in Malaysia Attempting to Ban Lamb of God as Satanists

On September 28, Lamb of God are scheduled to perform in Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur.

It's a calendar item that has stirred a bit of controversy among Malaysian officials.

According to New Straits Times, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) is calling upon local authorities to ban the group's performance, labeling the band "satanic."

"Lamb of God had drawn many controversies and was dubbed a 'satanic' band that fitted evil spirituality and anti-godliness even by the Christian community," said Datuk Othman Mustapha, the department's director general. "The name 'Lamb of God' also referred to Jesus that Christians referred to as the son of god."

The department also claimed the band aired Quranic verses during some US concerts and expressed concern over song titles such as "Walk With Me in Hell," "Sacrament" and "Resurrection." Representatives named the band's 2000 release, "New American Gospel," as opposing to Islamic Syariat (Sharia) and morals.

"The organizing of such events do not only corrode morality but also the faith of Muslims," Mustapha said. "Performances by heavy metal outfits that were often extreme also encouraged its audience to lose control," he concluded.