Lamb of God Premiere New Song, "512"

Richmond, Virginia-based Lamb of God will release their seventh full-length album, VII: Sturm Und Drang, July 24 via Epic Records.

Today, the band has premiered a new song from the album, “512.” You can check it out below.

Stay tuned for the official music video for the track, which was directed by Jorge Torres-Torres.

VII: Sturm Und Drang is now available for pre-order via iTunes and Amazon. It includes “Still Echoes” and “512” as instant-grat tracks.

Catch LAMB OF GOD on tour this summer with Slipknot, Bullet For My Valentine and Motionless In White:

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR:

LAMB OF GOD W/ Slipknot, Bullet For My Valentine & Motionless In White

7/24 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Cruzan Amphitheatre

7/25 - Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/26 - Atlanta, GA @ Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood

7/28 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy MusicTheatre

7/29 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

7/31 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8/1 - Wantagh, NY @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

8/2 - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

8/4 - Boston, MA @ XFINITY Center

8/5 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

8/6 - Pittsburgh, PA @ First Niagara Pavilion

8/8 - Toronto, ON @ Molson Canadian Amphitheatre

8/9 - Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau - Heavy Montreal

8/11 - Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live

8/12 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Farm Bureau Live at Virginia Beach

8/14 - Indianapolis, IN @ Klipsch Music Center

8/15 - Chicago, IL @ First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

8/16 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/19 - Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8/21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

8/23 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheater

8/24 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

8/26 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

8/28 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Resort Festival Grounds

8/29 - Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion

8/30 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

9/2 - Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

9/4 - Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

9/5 - Dallas, TX @ Gexa Energy Pavilion