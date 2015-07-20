Lamb of God Premiere New Song, "Embers," Featuring Deftones' Chino Moreno

Lamb of God have premiered a new song, "Embers."

The song, which is taken from the band's latest album VII: Sturm Und Drang, features Chino Moreno of metal legends Deftones. You can check it out below.

VII: Sturm Und Drang is available for pre-order via iTunes and Amazon. It includes “Still Echoes” and “512” as instant-grat tracks.

Catch Lamb of God on tour this summer:

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR:

LAMB OF GOD W/ Slipknot, Bullet For My Valentine & Motionless In White