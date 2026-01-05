“It’s one thing to be a visionary, but it’s another thing to have the gift to pull off the vision”: Why Billy Corgan and Smashing Pumpkins collaborated with Yungblud

Yungblud may have been at the center of a somewhat divisive VMAs Ceremony performance last year, but there's no denying his credentials as a bona fide modern rock star – and he's rated highly by some of the biggest names in the business.

Earlier this week, Yungblud continued his strong momentum from 2025 – which included a high-profile collaboration with Aerosmith – by linking up with Billy Corgan and Smashing Pumpkins for a new single.

The singer-guitarist was widely praised last year for his stunning cover of Changes at Back to the Beginning, and notably developed a close bond with the Prince of Darkness himself, Ozzy Osbourne.

He later linked up with Nuno Bettencourt and Aerosmith pair Joe Perry and Steven Tyler for an Ozzy tribute medley at the MTV VMAs, but the performance derided by Dan Hawkins as “nauseating”. Hawkins' brother, Justin, further accused Yungblud of “positioning himself as the natural heir to the Ozzy legacy” – an opinion that Yungblud himself hit back at.

Now, in the latest demonstration of Yungblud's pedigree, the Epiphone signature artist has announced his latest big-name collaboration, working with Billy Corgan for a revamp of his Grammy-nominated track, Zombie.

So why did Corgan, who invited Yungblud as a guest on his Magnificent Others podcast last year, agree to the collab?

“Dom [Harrison, Yungblud's name] is a true rock fan,” Corgan says in an Instagram reel posted to his band's account. “It's one thing to be a visionary, but it's another thing to have the gift to pull off the vision.”

Sharing studios with rock giants is no small task. When asked in the clip what that says of Yungblud's attitude, Corgan responds: “He has no fear.”

Corgan, like Aerosmith and so many others out there, was clearly impressed with Yungblud's chops. Here was a singer who wasn't afraid of standing in front of a stadium filled with Ozzy fans and belting out Changes – a rock star for the modern music fan.

Yungblud, apparently eavesdropping on the conversation, then appears at the door, quipping, “My ears were fucking burning!”

“With this song, I could hear no one else,” Yungblud continues of the collaboration. “When I sent the emails, I was like, ‘Yo, this is far out, but I've been channelling you with this record, would you do the honor of remiagning it with me?’”

Corgan's response? “Fuck it, let's go there.” He could see the vision.

The reworking of the track accentuates the song's authentic 1990s alt-rock undercurrent, with the pair sharing vocals, while Kiki Wong and the rest of the band all feature.

YUNGBLUD, The Smashing Pumpkins - Zombie (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

The original version of Zombie is up against Nine Inch Nails, Sleep Token, Hayley Williams, and another fast-rising, next-gen rock act in Turnstile for the Best Rock Song Grammy at next month's ceremony.

It's one of three nominations for Yungblud, which sees him also up against heavy hitters like Linkin Park, Deftones, and HAIM in other categories. That shows the scale of his impact on the rock scene.

Elsewhere, Corgan recently reflected on the writing of the Pumpkins' most iconic album, how one of its biggest hits nearly didn't make the cut, and why his bubbling chemistry with Kiki Wong is bringing the band into a new era.