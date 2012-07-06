Lamb of God on Randy Blythe's Arrest: "It’s Maddening to Try and Make Heads or Tails"

This morning, Lamb of God released an official statement addressing the ongoing predicament of frontman Randy Blythe, who is still in a Czech jail.

Blythe was arrested last week on manslaughter charges stemming from an incident that took place May 24, 2010, at Prague's Club Abaton, in which a fan was allegedly pushed from the stage, eventually dying as a result of the injuries.

The statement thanks fans for their ongoing support; it also, however, expresses how confusing the situation is for all involved, including the band. It ends by including a link to Blythe's Legal Fund on Facebook.

Here is the complete statement:

"First of all, thanks to everyone who has reached out in support of Randy and each of us in this terrible situation. It’s noted and very much appreciated.

We have been keeping our heads down and not speaking out due to the fluid nature of the situation and the constantly changing information that even we receive daily. Within an hour, things can do endless 180’s. It’s maddening to try and make heads or tails.

We’re taking the time to speak to you as it has been a significant period of time since this situation began, and while nothing is immediately clear to any of us, we are not trying to keep anyone in the dark. We have reached out and are making use of the resources we have acquired to help our brother, who is still detained in a Czech jail.

In the two years since, we were never notified of anything related to this incident.

Randy is our brother and we assure you, we are all staying very positive for him, working endlessly behind the scenes to provide any and all assistance possible.

The best we can do is to stay positive and continue to support our friend that we know is innocent. We know justice will prevail, and we will continue to do our part to support our friend."

-- LAMB OF GOD

Link to Donate to Randy’s Legal Fund