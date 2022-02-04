Blues veteran Larry McCray teams up with Joe Bonamassa for his first album in 7 years, Blues Without You

Larry McCray has announced his first album in seven years, Blues Without You, will be released on March 25 and has been produced by Joe Bonamassa.

“Writing this album made me feel proud, as it allows others to see me as more than a blues musician,” says McCray. “The songs are reflective of my broad taste in music styles and the subject matter, although personal at times, is relatable to anyone’s life.”

McCray released his first album Ambition in 1990 and has been a stalwart of the blues circuit for over 30 years, performing and touring with the likes of B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Johny Mayall and early influence Albert King.

Now aged 62, he has teamed up with friends Bonamassa and Josh Smith for a new record on JoBo’s Keeping The Blues Alive label. McCray appeared live with Bonamassa last year (and as you'll see below, got one hell of a welcome) for a sneak preview of new song Mr Easy, which features Bonamassa, while Joanna Connor and Warren Haynes appear elsewhere on the album.

“Larry McCray is a legend,” says Bonamassa. “We have known that for 30 years. He is the last of the great blues shouters from the rust belt. In the spirit of BB King, Luther Allison and Little Milton, Larry is among the greats. It’s now up to the world to rediscover him. He has been here all along.”

The first official single from the new record is the rollicking single Arkansas, which recalls McCray’s youth in the state’s rural corners and his beginnings on the six-string, interspersed with some killer southern rock and blues licks. It feels slick, vibrant and a little funk-y, too – an impressive statement of intent. McCray sounds reinvigorated.

“I feel totally reborn, with a whole new career, and I'm optimistic about what the future holds,” he says. “But truthfully speaking, sometimes I do wish it would have happened 30 years ago. I would have been much more qualified for the job at that age than at 62!”

(Image credit: Larry McCray)

Blues Without You track list

Arkansas Without Love It Doesn't Matter Good Die Young Down To The Bottom feat. Warren Haynes Breaking News Roadhouse Blues Drinkin’ Liquor And Chasin’ Women feat. Joanna Connor Blues Without You (For Paul) Mr. Easy feat. Joe Bonamassa No More Crying Don’t Put Your Dreams To Bed I Play The Blues

Larry McCray’s Blues Without You is release March 25. Head here to pre-order CD, digital and vinyl editions.