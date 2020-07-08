A year and a half or so ago, a brand new company called Bog Street burst onto the scene with the LEAP, a futuristic three-sided pick that the company described as “the most comfortable guitar pick you’ll ever hold.”

Then, in April 2020 - after finding quite a bit of success with the LEAP - the company announced its intention to once again “challenge the conventional guitar pick” with a new line it called the Axe Series.

We put both of the company's pick sets to the test ourselves a couple weeks ago, and found Bog Street's wares to be as comfortable, ergonomic and high-quality as advertised.

Though this year's Summer NAMM show was cancelled, we were still able to chat with Bog Street's main designer and founder, Paul Holcomb, about what makes Bog Street picks unique, and why they fill a specific niche in the guitar-playing community that often goes overlooked.

You can see our conversation with Holcomb in the video above.

For more info on the picks, head on over to Bog Street.