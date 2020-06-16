Back in October 2018, a new company called Bog Street burst onto the scene with the LEAP, an innovative, three-sided pick that the company described as “the most comfortable guitar pick you’ll ever hold.”

Guitardom took note of the unusual-looking pick, and brought enough success to Bog Street that, a couple months back, the company announced its intention to once again “challenge the conventional guitar pick” with a new line it called the Axe Series.

All this talk about these distinctive picks was enough to convince Guitar World's Paul and Alan to devote the latest episode of their Cooking with Sound series to Bog Street and its wares.

So, are these really the most comfortable, convention-challenging picks on the market? Find out for yourself in the video above.

For more info on the picks, head on over to Bog Street.