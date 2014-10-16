Trending

Led Zeppelin Premiere Alternate Mix of "Rock and Roll" —Listen

Later this month, Led Zeppelin will release deluxe, remastered editions of Led Zeppelin IV and Houses of the Holy.

Each reissue will contain a second disc featuring previously unreleased alternate mixes, in-progress versions of songs and more.

Led Zeppelin IV includes an alternate mix of "Rock and Roll." The track, which features a different blend of guitars, can be heard below.

"'Rock and Roll' has just got that cheeky energy about it," Jimmy Page told Rolling Stone. "It's a party. 'It's been a long time since I rock and rolled.' It says it all, really. It's great lyrics and it's a great performance."

"As a song, it was actually kind of punky; pre-punk," John Paul Jones added. "It was really fast too, onstage anyway. It just got really quick, a lot of energy. It's a lot of fun to play. The crowd loved it. We loved it."

The deluxe editions of Led Zeppelin IV and Houses of the Holy will be released October 28.