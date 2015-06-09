Led Zeppelin Premiere "Sugar Mama," an Unreleased Track Intended for 1969 Debut Album

Led Zeppelin are still in the process of opening their vaults and issuing previously unheard material.

For their third and final wave of reissues, the band will release deluxe versions of 1976's Presence, 1979's In Through the Out Door and 1982's Coda (which, itself, was a collection of vintage, previously unreleased Led Zep material).

Today you can check out "Sugar Mama," a bonus track on the new version of Coda.

The group recorded the song in October 1968 at London's Olympic Studios with the intention of including it on their 1969 debut, Led Zeppelin.

Although it has been available on bootlegs for years, it's finally getting its day in the sun July 31, when the deluxe edition of Coda is released.

