Watch never-before-seen 8mm footage of Led Zeppelin's 1975 show in Maryland

New video footage and audio recordings of two classic Led Zeppelin gigs from the '70s have emerged online.

The video footage – a 23-minute clip recorded to 8mm film – was posted to YouTube by the Zeppelin archivist channel ledzepfilm (opens in new tab), and offers a full-stage view of the band's show at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland in 1975.

According to the account, the film was recorded by Jimmy Nalley, who snuck his Super 8 camera into Sky Suite #1 at the venue. It is reportedly the second-ever film to exist from the show, and features performances of Kashmir, Heartbreaker and Trampled Under Foot, among others. Check it out below.

Also, a host of new audio clips of the band's 1971 gig at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, Canada have been posted to posted on the Led Zeppelin official forum (opens in new tab) by a user who attended the show.

The short clips feature the band performing Whole Lotta Love during a medley sequence towards the end of the show.

Spindle, the user who shared the clips, wrote in 2020 that publicly available information regarding the band's setlist on August 19, 1971 is false.

“I checked the set list for the August 19, 1971 show in Vancouver and I’m sure they don’t have it right,” they said. “My recollection is that they sang Gallows Pole and Setlist.fm doesn’t even mention that. Also no mention of Rock and Roll but they sang that on the encore.”

Spindle added that they missed the first two songs on the set, before posting the setlist from their recollection, which can be viewed below.

Unknown song Unknown song Stairway to Heaven Going to California That's the way Since I've Been Loving You Black Dog Dazed and Confused Communication Breakdown What Is and What Should Never Be Celebration Day Gallows Pole Whole Lotta Love (extended version with Boogie Chillen' by John Lee Hooker, That's Alright, Mess of Blues, Honey Bee by Muddy Waters and more) Unknown song Rock and Roll

It's unclear at this stage whether Spindle will release more clips from the Vancouver show, writing in 2020 that there was “some work” to be done on organizing the tapes from the night, which had been in storage for 50 years.

Last month, an underground Japanese label by the name of Tarantura announced its plans to release a bootleg recording of Led Zeppelin's show in Odense, Denmark on May 4, 1971.

“It is a real Holy Grail, as [the Odense] show has been hoarded for over 51 years!” the label wrote upon the announcement (per Led Zeppelin News). “The biggest surprise, apart from very good sound quality, is that the tape features live versions of Four Sticks and Gallows Pole.”

The bootleg is yet to be released at the time of writing. However with the arrival of these new video and audio recordings, it's been a fruitful few days for Led Zep archivists.