Led Zeppelin's 2007 Reunion Concert Raises Millions for Oxford University

Led Zeppelin's December 10, 2007, reunion concert at London’s O2 Arena -- a show that saw three rock legends revisiting their storied past -- will have a significant impact on future musicians.

As announced this week (four years after the fact), proceeds from the event, which was staged as a tribute to the late Atlantic Records founder Ahmet Ertegun, make up most of the $45 million being donated by Ertegun’s widow, Mica Ertegun, to Engand's Oxford University. The donation, the largest in the University’s 916-year history, will be used to kick off the Mica and Ahmet Ertegun Graduate Scholarship Programme in the Humanities.

John Paul Jones was present at the recent program-launch event, telling London’s Daily Mail that he is “very proud” of how the money is being used.

Mica Ertegun added, “For Ahmet and for me, one of the great joys of life has been the study of history, music, languages, literature, art and archaeology. In these times, when there is so much strife in the world, I believe it is tremendously important to support those things that endure across time, that bind people together from every culture, and that enrich the capacity of human beings to understand one another and make the world a more humane place.”

The concert featuring the band's three surviving members -- Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones -- with drummer Jason Bonham, son of the late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham.

Here's some non-terrible fan-filmed footage from the show, featuring "Good Times, Bad Times," "Ramble On" and the first few seconds of "Black Dog":