Lenny Kravitz’s Private Parts “Fly Away” During Onstage Wardrobe Malfunction

Lenny Kravitz had a spectacular wardrobe malfunction Monday, August 3, when his leather pants split during a concert in Stockholm, Sweden.

The 51-year-old guitarist—whose hits include 1998’s “Fly Away”—revealed more than might have been expected, and the world learned a couple of things about him in the process.

1. Kravitz doesn’t wear underwear.

2. He’s pierced.

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler was among the many to take note of the event.

“Dude…no underwear and pierced,” Tyler texted to Kravitz. “You never showed me that shit.”

Kravitz left the stage for several minutes before returning in a new pair of pants.

Tuesday, he responded to the story with a simple tweet that read, “#PenisGate,” along with a screenshot of his text exchange with Tyler.