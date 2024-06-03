“We took the train to Hoboken with the vodka, a couple guitars and a bag of ice that was slowly melting. We got to the studio and we just did it”: Lenny Kravitz on how he finally collaborated with his high-school classmate Slash

Kravitz explains how the pair’s reunion led to magic in the studio with the song Always on the Run

Lenny Kravitz and Slash
(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s January 1990, and Lenny Kravitz, having placed himself on the map with his debut album, Let Love Rule, is at the American Music Awards. Sat a few rows ahead of him is Slash, who he recognizes, but not just as the guitarist who wrote Appetite for Destruction

“Guns N’ Roses is sitting in front of me and I see this guy and I'm like, I know this guy,” Kravitz recently told Apple Music. “And I'm looking at him like, wait a minute... We went to high school together! And then we both realized, so we exchanged numbers.”

