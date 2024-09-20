“One of the most important guitars in the entire history of bluegrass music”: The 1942 Martin D-18 that Lester Flatt used to forge the very sound of bluegrass is going up for auction

By
published

Legendary fingerpicker Flatt wielded this D-18 while he played with Bill Monroe’s Blue Grass Boys, and used it to help pave the way for traditional bluegrass music

Lester Flatt&#039;s Martin D-18
(Image credit: Heritage Auctions)

Lester Flatt’s Martin D-18 acoustic guitar – an instrument that helped pave the way for traditional bluegrass music – is set to be sold at auction.

It headlines Heritage Auction’s upcoming event, set to take place on October 9, which will see more than 400 guitars go under the hammer.

