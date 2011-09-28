Liam Gallagher talks Radiohead, Says He's Never Heard 'O.K. Computer'

Never content to let his older brother get all the attention, Liam Gallagher is back in the press, this time commenting on Radiohead's OK Computer frequently topping "Best Album" polls.

Speaking to Q, Gallagher admitted he'd never even heard the album, adding: "but anything by Radiohead doesn't make much sense to me. Everyone's going on about Radiohead pushing things forward, but the only thing they’re famous for really is songs like 'Creep' innit?"

Of course, it would be unfair to say Liam has been the only Gallagher brother to take shots at Radiohead in the press, as earlier this year his brother Noel told Rolling Stone that Radiohead have " been making the same record since Kid A."