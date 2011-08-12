Noel Gallagher on Radiohead: "They've Been Making the Same Record Since 'Kid A'"

Noel Gallagher -- ever the source of entertaining quotes -- has now taken on both Mumford & Sons and Radiohead in his latest interview with Rolling Stone.

On Radiohead, Gallagher said: "They've been making the same record since Kid A. But this needs to be said. I don't own any of their records, but every time I've seen them live, they've fucking blown me away. It was like, 'Wow, fucking listen to that! How do you fucking make that shit come out of those speakers…' But have I ever had a moment where I fucking sat down and thought,'Do you know what this calls for? This calls for Paranoid Android! Get it on!' No. I've never had that moment."

Gallagher, almost uncharacteristically, offered some praise for British folk-rockers Mumford & Sons, however, saying: "A lot of fucking people hate them in England. I think it's the waistcoat and facial hair. I don't mind them. I think that guy's got a good voice... I wish had written ["The Cave."] That's the biggest compliment I can pay whoever wrote that."

His brother Liam's take on Mumford & Sons? "They look like fucking Amish people. You know, them ones with the big sideys that don't use electricity? "

Noel Gallagher will release his first official solo album, High Flying Birds, on October 17.

