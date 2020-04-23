Line 6 announces Helix/HX 2.90 firmware update with new amp, cabs, effects and more

Line 6 today has released Helix/HX version 2.90, featuring a new guitar amp, two new cabs, six new effects and more, as a free firmware update.

The update is available for the Helix Floor, Helix LT, Helix Rack, HX Effects and HX Stomp amp modelers and multi-effects pedals.

Here's the word from Line 6 about those new models…

Revv Gen Purple, based on* the purple (Gain 1) channel of the Revv® Generator 120

1x12 Fullerton, based on* the classic 1953 Fender® 5C3 Tweed Deluxe

1x12 Grammatico, based on* the modern 2016 Grammatico LaGrange

Alpaca Rouge, inspired by* a modded Way Huge® Red Llama

Legendary Drive, based on* the Carvin VLD1 Legacy Drive (high-gain channel)

Xenomorph Fuzz, inspired by* the Subdecay Harmonic Antagonizer

Rochester Comp, based on* the Ashly® CLX-52 and created in conjunction with Billy Sheehan

Pebble Phaser, based on* the Electro-Harmonix® Small Stone phaser

Dynamic, Line 6 original. This new Split block type lets you dynamically route signals to Path B, depending on how hard you play

Other features include output meters, gain reduction meters, signal present/clip indicators, improved IR referencing and much more.

Additionally, Version 1.90 of the Helix Native plug-in is also now available as a free upgrade from any previous version.

The new version includes A/B Compare buttons, the ability to drag IRs directly from the Impulses list onto the signal flow view and more.

The free Helix/HX 2.90 firmware and Helix Native 1.90 updates are available now at Line 6.