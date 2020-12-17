Line 6 has been a pioneer in the modeling space since introducing its original POD desktop unit in 1998. That offering boasted a variety of amp, effect and speaker cabinet models, providing guitarists then-unheard-of access to a variety of virtual rigs.

Ever since, Line 6 has expanded the POD line with all manner of desktop, rackmount, floor and mobile versions.

Now, Line 6 has unveiled the newest iteration of its POD technology, the POD Go. Just like its predecessors, it's an extremely affordable unit; at the same time, like Line 6’s Helix products, the POD Go provides cutting edge HX family sounds and powerful, convenient features like snapshots and IR loading.

(Image credit: Future)

To be sure, there’s a lot of functionality to unlock in the POD Go, and fortunately Guitar World Tech Editor Paul Riario is here to walk you through it, step-by-step.

“In this video I’m going to go over the features of the POD Go,” Paul explains, “show you how easy it is to craft a quick guitar sound and demo how the snapshots feature works.”

Which is exactly what Paul does, beginning by outlining the POD Go’s top panel – which boasts, among other features, a large full-color display, home view, action and page up/down buttons, a pair of rotary knobs with push functions for accessing preset or model lists, a master volume control, five parameter knobs, six footswitches, a tap/tuner footswitch and an expression pedal with assignable functions – as well as the similarly prodigious rear panel offerings, which include a USB jack for using the POD Go as a 24-bit digital audio interface or controlling and editing the unit with the free POD Go Edit app for Mac and Windows computers.

(Image credit: Line 6)

What’s more, the POD Go is loaded with close to 300 amp, effect, cabinet and mic models, as well as the ability to add in up to 128 additional custom and third-party IRs.

Additionally, a single mono or stereo looper can be added as one of the unit’s four effects blocks, providing maximum loop durations from 20 to 80 seconds.

As for the POD Go's sounds and functionality? Check out Paul in action to see and hear what this compact wonder can do.

As Paul says, “The POD Go is a powerful all-in-one rig that uses Line 6’s esteemed HX architecture to provide state-of-the-art sound quality, dynamics and realism and so much more for guitarists at an incredibly affordable price.”

Which sounds pretty great to us.

For more information on the POD Go , head to Line 6.

Today's best Line 6 POD Go deals Line 6 POD Go Multi-Effects... Bax-shop UK £395 View