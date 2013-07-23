Listen: Frank Palangi Premieres New EP, 'I Am Ready'

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the premiere of I Am Ready, the new EP by Frank Palangi.

I Am Ready brims with creativity, remolding mainstream music and knocking out thought-provoking lyrics while sharing his positive outlook through his music. Palangi lends new energy and new life to the airwaves with melodies that speak to his audience.

Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, Godsmack, Creed, Day of Fire, Three Days Grace, Johnny Cash and Goo Goo Dolls all have influenced Palangi’s musical stylings.

The EP was produced, mixed and mastered by Rob Coates of Nashville, who has worked with many mainstream and Grammy-nominated artists. He brought a raw, solid and modern twist to Palangi's music — and brought his honest, determined and motivating personally to life. The hard-rocking “Turn It All Around” and softer, acoustic ballad “Frozen” are standout tracks.

Palangi’s years of constant playing, writing and recording has paid off, but it’s his passion for music that has gotten him where he is. “I have no plan B; I’m not backing down on my dreams,” Palangi says. Members of signed acts, including Pillar drummer Lester Estelle Jr. and guitarist Noah Henson, plus Eowyn guitarist Jacob Veal have performed with Palangi.

"Keep watch to see and hear big things happening with Frank Palangi," Coates says. "He is consistent and will not let you down, regardless if you're in the industry or a loyal fan."

Palangi’s first single, “I Am Ready,” will be followed by his debut full length in the coming months.

I Am Ready is available at iTunes, Amazon and Best Buy.

For more about Palangi, visit reverbnation.com.

