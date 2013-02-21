Listen: Jimi Hendrix — Unreleased Version of "Hear My Train a-Comin'" from 'People, Hell and Angels'

As most Jimi Hendrix fans know by now, Experience Hendrix and Legacy will release a new Hendrix album, People, Hell and Angels, on March 5.

The album features several previously unheard Hendrix recordings tracked between 1968 and 1970. The songs mark the first time Hendrix worked with bassist Billy Cox and drummer Buddy Miles — breaking out of the Jimi Hendrix Experience Trio format.

Today, you can get a taste of the new album at this location, where RollingStone.com is debuting a previously unreleased rendition of "Hear My Train a-Comin.'" It's from Hendrix's first session with his new rhythm section.

For the past month, another track from the new album, "Somewhere," has been available on YouTube, and you can check it out below.

People, Hell and Angels is available for preorder on iTunes at this location, and you can pick up "Somewhere" now for $1.29.