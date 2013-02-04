Listen: My Bloody Valentine Stream Entire New Album, 'm b v,' Online

Irish shoegazing legends My Bloody Valentine released their new album, m b v, midnight Saturday (February 2) via their website.

The band also have uploaded the entire album, the nine-track follow-up to 1991's Loveless, to YouTube, so fans can get a taste of the music before taking a monetary plunge. You can hear all nine songs below.

The album is available only through the band's website, and in the following formats: download, CD/download and 180g vinyl/CD/download.

"I think with this record, people who like us will immediately connect with something," frontman Kevin Shields told NME.com in November. "Based on the very, very few people who've heard stuff — some engineers, the band, and that's about it — some people think it's stranger than Loveless. I don't. I feel like it really frees us up, and in the bigger picture it's 100 percent necessary."

m b v tracklisting:

"she found now" / "only tomorrow" / "who sees you" / "is this and yes" / "if i am" / "new you" / "in another way" / "nothing is" / "wonder 2"