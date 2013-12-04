Listen: Periphery Post Teaser for New Experimental Recording, 'Clear'

Periphery have released a teaser clip for Clear, their new experimental recording, which will be released January 28 by Sumerian Records.

The clip, which you can check out below, features samples of all four songs on the release. Be sure to tell us what you think in the comments below or on Facebook!

“Clear is an experiment to explore all of the different writing styles in the band," says guitarist Jake Bowen. "It's rare when you have a band where every member is capable of writing and producing music.

"With each member controlling their own track, this recording enabled us to go down any path we chose in terms of style and sound.

“Every track also contains a melodic theme established in Clear's intro track, 'Overture.' This common thread links the songs together, even though they all sound wildly different. Clear shouldn't be confused with our new thirrd full-length album that we're working on, nor should it be considered an EP, as it rides somewhere in between, clocking in at 30 minutes.

"Enjoy!"

Clear pre-order bundle packages are available at sumerianmerch.com.