Listen: Phish Streaming New Song "The Line"

Phish is streaming their new track, "The Line" off their upcoming album Fuego. The song recounts the true story of Darius Washington Jr., the University of Memphis basketball player who missed two free throws during a C-USA championship game against Louisville in 2005 that prevented the school from making the NCAA tournament. Fans may recall hearing "The Line" first debuted at the bands Halloween show of last year when they played their unrecorded album in Atlantic City. Listen on Soundcloud or

Spotify.

Fuego, due June 24 on JEMP Records, is produced by Bob Ezrin and is the bands 12th album. Drummer Jon Fishman has stated they have incorporated their live sound in the studio much more.

"For years, there's been a distinct difference between how we did things live and how we did them in the studio," he said in a statement. "But the way we go about things live, the way the musical ball is passed around, is now happening much more in the studio – not because we're trying to duplicate how we play on stage, just because this is how we operate as a band, period."

Pre-order Fuegohere.