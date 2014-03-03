Listen: Robert Cray Band Premiere New Song, "You Move Me"

Robert Cray and his band have debuted a track from their upcoming album, In My Soul, which will be released April 1 through Mascot/Provogue.

Check out "You Move Me" below — and be sure to tell us what you think of it.

One thing is certain: The song features plenty of guitar, which is delivered with the same crisp, slightly driven "Cray tone" we've happily become accustomed to throughout the decades.

The album, which was produced by the Grammy-winning Steve Jordan, also features covers of Lou Rawls’ “Your Good Thing (Is About To End)” and Otis Redding’s “Nobody’s Fault But My Own,” the latter of which features vocals by Cray's new drummer, Les Falconer.

The band also includes keyboardist Dover Weinberg and bassist Richard Cousins, who wrote a tribute to Booker T. and the MGs called “Hip Tight Onions,” a very rare Cray instrumental.

For more about Cray and the new album, visit robertcray.com.