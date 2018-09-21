Listen to a New Disturbed Song, "A Reason to Fight"

Disturbed have unveiled a second track from their upcoming seventh studio album, Evolution. The song, an acoustic ballad titled "A Reason to Fight" can be streamed above.

Frontman David Draiman recently spoke to Metal Hammer about the band’s ability to write both heavy and lighter material:

“ ‘The Sound of Silence’ taught us that we shouldn’t be afraid of pushing the boundaries,” he said. “We’ve been hungering for years to do material like what we’ve done on the new record.”

Draiman continued: “Some people just like the heavy stuff and they don’t want to take a breather. For me—and I’ve used this analogy before—the slap feels much more satisfying after the caress.”

Evolution, which was recorded at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas with producer Kevin Churko, will be released October 19. You can pre-order the record here.

In August, Disturbed released the first single from Evolution, “Are You Ready.”