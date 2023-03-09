Gibson Records (opens in new tab) launched last year with a major splash – partnering with guitar legend Slash to release 4 (opens in new tab), his fourth studio album with Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators. Now, the iconic brand and label has announced its newest signing, the rock ‘n’ blues group Ghost Hounds, who will issue their new album on Gibson Records, in partnership with Firebird Label Services for distribution, this June.

For those who can’t wait that long, Gibson (opens in new tab) has shared the forthcoming album’s first single, Dirty Angel, out today, here (opens in new tab).

Gibson Records delivers guitar-driven music to the forefront of culture, and with Ghost Hounds they’re keeping that spirit front-and-center. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-hailing band have supported legendary acts on tour including the Rolling Stones, ZZ Top, Garth Brooks and Bob Seger. And while they’re rooted in classic blues-rock, the Hounds exude a modern-day sound and swagger that proves the genre is not only alive, but thriving for the next generation of rock fans.

(Image credit: Gibson Records)

“It’s a great honor to collaborate with Gibson Records on our upcoming album release,” the band said in a statement. “Gibson has an incredible legacy and impact in most musicians' lives and we can’t think of a better partner to get this out to the world. Our music is driven by classic electric guitar sounds that Gibson has cultivated since their inception, and we’re excited for people to hear this single and our new record when it comes out this summer.”

Added Cesar Gueikian, Gibson's Brand President, “The Ghost Hounds bring us down to earth, with blues inspired, soulful rock ‘n’ roll through their lens, in their own authentic way. There is a reason the Rolling Stones have taken the Ghost Hounds around the world with them as the opening act on their stadium tour. Catch the Ghost Hounds on tour this summer supporting their new album!”

Fans can stream/download “Dirty Angel,” out today on Gibson Records, here (opens in new tab).

For more information on Ghost Hounds, visit here (opens in new tab).