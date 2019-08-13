Listen to Michael Schenker put his Dean V through its paces on new song Sleeping With the Light On

Michael Schenker Fest, headed by the legendary UFO and Scorpions six-stringer himself, have shared a new song, Sleeping with the Light On, from their forthcoming album, Revelation.

The rather power-ballad-esque track is the second cut we’ve heard from the new effort, following Rock Steady back in June.

True to Schenker Fest form, Sleeping with the Light On features not one, not two, not three, but four vocalists – Gary Barden, Robin McAuley, Graham Bonnet and Doogie White. But fear not – the lead guitar acrobatics, not to mention the shades of that classic “half-cocked” tone, are all Schenker.

Revelation, meanwhile, is out September 20. The album is up for pre-order at Nuclear Blast.