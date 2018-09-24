Listen to the Riffs and Guitar Solos from Megadeth's 'Rust in Peace' Played Without Distortion

Megadeth’s landmark fourth album, Rust in Peace, was released 28 years ago today. The record, which was the first Megadeth effort to feature the Dave Mustaine/Marty Friedman guitar team, is regarded as one of the most instrumentally complex and technically proficient metal releases in history.

But as difficult as Mustaine’s knotty riffs and Friedman’s exotic solos sound with gobs of gain, take a listen to YouTuber Rudy Ayoub do them all sans distortion. It’s an impressive and educational—not to mention, with Ayoub’s facial expressions, sometimes humorous—display.