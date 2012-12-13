Live Stream: 12-12-12 Concert for Hurricane Sandy Relief

12-12-12: The Concert for Sandy Relief is now streaming live online (along with over 30 television networks). You can tune into the show — which will feature Bon Jovi, Eric Clapton, Dave Grohl, Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Chris Martin, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Eddie Vedder, Roger Waters, the Who and more — below.

Earlier today, it was reported that Paul McCartney would front a reunited Nirvana, which Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear backing the Beatle during the performance of a new song that Novoselic called "kind of 'Helter Skelter' meets 'Scentless Apprentice.'"

It was also announced today that Eddie Vedder would join Roger Water for a rendition of the Pink Floyd classic, "Comfortably Numb."