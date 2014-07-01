Living Colour Announce New Album, 'Shade,' and Fall Tour

Living Colour have announced a fall tour, which will celebrate their 30th anniversary. You can check out all the dates below.

The band also has announced a new album, Shade.

The group (vocalist Corey Glover, guitarist Vernon Reid, bassist Doug Wimbish and drummer Will Calhoun) is in the studio putting the finishing touches on Shade with producer Ron Saint Germain (U2, Sonic Youth, Bad Brains). Germain also was the engineer on the band's massively successful 1988 debut album, Vivid.

For a lot more info on the new album, check out this GuitarWorld.com exclusive, "Vernon Reid: Upcoming Living Colour Album Inspired by the Blues."

Shade is slated for a fall release.

Here are the band's tour dates: