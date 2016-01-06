Lok-N-Roll Compensated Locking Nut Provides Proper Pitch and Compensation

The new Lok-N-Roll improves your guitar by providing proper pitch and compensation across the fretboard.

The need to apply different string pressure on each string due to inherent sharp or flat notes is no longer an issue. Equal pressure on each string is provided across the fingerboard. These features allow the Lok-N-Roll to assist with wrist, arm, and finger discomfort.

As the player, you will notice an improved difference in chords, scales, alternate tunings, string skipping, sweeping, tapping, harmonics, dive bombs, and other tremolo tricks. The nut is a direct drop-in replacement for most similar style locking nuts, making it extremely easy to retrofit. As the Lok-N-Roll does not need to be clamped to be compensated, it can also be used as a standard nut without the locking feature.

The Lok-N-Roll will be distributed by AP International, parent company of Floyd Rose Marketing.

Come see it at Winter NAMM – Booth #4860, Hall C.

For more information, visit APIntl.com.