Los Straitjackets and Deke Dickerson Premiere New Song, "You Can Count On Me" — Exclusive

It's finally happened! Los Straitjackets and roots-music legend Deke Dickerson have combined forces to record an album, Los Straitjackets: Deke Dickerson Sings The Instrumental Hits.

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a track from the album, which will be released October 7 via Yep Roc Records. Check out "You Can't Count on Me" below — and be sure to tell us what you think in the comments or on Facebook.

If you find the album's title confusing, you'll understand once you hear "You Can't Count on Me," which is sung to the tune of "Hawaii 5-0." It's an album of famous instrumental songs with "lost" or rewritten lyrics.

“America’s Number 1 instrumental combo and I decided that six knuckleheads were better than one and that joining forces for an album’s worth of vocal instrumentals was yet another mountain that needed be to climbed,” says Dickerson, who has written several columns for GuitarWorld.com. “It is the first album of its kind, and it is required to be in your collection!"

The Grammy-nominated Los Straitjackets have toured the world and elsewhere, released 11 studio albums and found the time to record and tour with Reverend Horton Heat, Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers and Big Sandy (to name just a few).

Dickerson was the frontman for Missouri's Untamed Youth. Since then, every project (including the Dave and Deke Combo, the Go Nuts, Blind Rage and Violence) has brought his unparalleled musicianship and flair for entertainment to the forefront. He has collaborated with Duane Eddy, Larry Collins of the Collins Kids, Randy Fuller (of the Bobby Fuller Four) and the Trashmen.

You'll find a complete track list and Los Straitjackets/Dickerson's latest tour dates below the YouTube player. For more about Los Straitjackets, visit straitjackets.com. For more about Dickerson, visit dekedickerson.com.

Los Straitjackets: Deke Dickerson Sings The Instrumental Hits Track Listing:

1. Fury

2. Honky Tonk

3. Magic Star

4. Theme From A Summer Place

5. Perfidia

6. Apache

7. Misirlou

8. Kawanga

9. Wild Weekend

10. You Can Count On Me

11. Walk Don’t Run

12. Popcorn

13. Sleepwalk

14. Pipeline

2014 Tour Dates:

10/15 - Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

10/16 - Columbia, MO @ Mojo's

10/17 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

10/18 - Berywyn, IL @ FitzGerald's

10/19 - Rapids, MI @ Tip Top Grand

10/21 - Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag

10/22 - Cincinatti, OH @ Southgate House Revival

10/23 - Columbus, OH @ Woodlands Tavern

10/24 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

10/25 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

10/26 - Buffalo, NY @ Sportsmen's Tavern

10/28 - New Haven, CT @ Cafe 9

10/30 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

10/31 - Brooklyn, NY @ Bell House

11/01 - Washington, DC @ Gypsy Sally's

11/02 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live