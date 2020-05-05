Luna Guitars conjures up “rustic looks and thunderous tone” with the new Art Vintage Jumbo acoustic-electric

Luna Guitars has introduced the Art Vintage Jumbo, a solid-top acoustic-electric model boasting “rustic looks and thunderous tone.”

The new acoustic guitar sports a jumbo-sized mahogany body and solid spruce top finished in Distressed Vintage Brownburst, with multi-ply cream binding.

Other features include a mahogany set neck with a dual-action truss rod and a 20-fret, 15-inch radius pau ferro fingerboard with Pearloid Moon Phase inlays.

There’s also a pau ferro bridge with a cream saddle and pins, a Graph Tech NuBone nut and vintage-style open gear tuners with brushed nickel hardware.

Electronics are a Fishman Presys II system with onboard preamp and tuner.

The Art Vintage Jumbo is available for $399.

