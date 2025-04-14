“For years, the only 12-string acoustics I got my hands on, the necks always pulled off after a bit. I earned a lot of money replacing them!” Why one of the UK’s most prolific luthiers is a bolt-on acoustic die-hard

Features
By ( Guitarist ) published

With the trio of upgraded Faith Eclipse acoustics now on the marketplace, we talk to the designer behind the brand, Patrick James Eggle

Patrick James Eggle is photographed in. his workshop with a vintage screwdriver in the foreground.
(Image credit: Faith Guitars)

In the UK, Faith acoustics are everywhere. The chances are if you see a busker in town, an acoustic player at an open mic, or an artist in concert at a local theatre, they will have a Faith in hand.

And for good reason. Faith’s brief has always been to provide a quality, all-solid wood, acoustic guitar at a reasonable price point, with good looks and great tone as a given.

But the acoustic world doesn’t stay still for long, and Faith’s stage-ready Eclipse models have just undergone a serious upgrade to make them better than ever. Faith’s Patrick James Eggle tells us more.

Can you explain more about the origins of the Faith Eclipse series?

“The Eclipse was one of the earliest models and it was originally conceived as a stage guitar. A workhorse instrument to look good under stage lighting while staying within the remit of Faith, which is not to embellish them too much with expensive inlays and what have you. [The idea was to] have a fundamentally well-built instrument using the right tonewoods and proper construction.”

Apart from the more obvious upgrades such as the forearm bevel, you’ve upgraded the pickups as well.

“Yes, we chose the Fishman Ink body preamp system, which marries an undersaddle piezo pickup with a magnetic body sensor under the bridge plate. We did some tests and I listened to a few.

“Don’t ask me to go too deep into the technical side because it’s generally not where I do my thing, but it seems to add an overall richness to the amplified tone.”

Have there been any structural changes under the hood?

“No, the bracing remains the same and all the fundamentals are [pretty much] unchanged. We’ve basically replaced the abalone rosette and the 12th-fret inlay with maple instead. So it looks kind of visually striking and goes with the forearm bevel.

“But it also means they’re entirely free from animal products; hopefully that will be a bonus and a good thing.”

Faith Eclipse Venus E/Cutaway & Neptune E/Cutaway 12-String: two black-top acoustics sit on a parquet wood floor

The new Faith Eclipse Venus E/Cutaway & Neptune E/Cutaway 12-String (Image credit: Future/Phil Barker)

Looking at the Neptune, it’s not a large-bodied instrument like a lot of 12-string guitars tend to be.

“I don’t think you necessarily need a whopping great big body. Obviously, the larger the body, the more bass you add and arguably a bit more volume. But a smaller body is a more mid-focused sound.

“I think the main thing I’ve found over the years with 12-strings is just getting the balance right with the neck, you know? Getting the string spacing right and all that so you can play the six courses of strings with relative comfort and ease – because it doesn’t come naturally to everyone.

Faith Eclipse Neptune E/Cutaway 12-String

(Image credit: Future/Phil Barker)

“For years, the only 12-string acoustics I got my hands on, the necks always pulled off after a bit. I earned a lot of money replacing them! I just remember them being extremely cumbersome and uncomfortable to play. So the challenge is just to get the actual balance right so it physically works yet is quite ergonomic.”

Are there any changes to the bracing pattern for the 12-string?

“It hasn’t got extra reinforcement in it. I think that the X-bracing is slightly less scalloped, and I think the cross braces behind the bridge are larger as well. So you might describe that as extra reinforcement, but I don’t think there are any extra braces in there.”

Faith Eclipse Venus E/Cutaway

(Image credit: Future/Phil Barker)

Where acoustics are concerned, there are two schools of thought on how the neck should be attached to the body: dovetail or bolt-on. You’re an advocate of the latter for the Faiths aren’t you?

“Yes, bolt-on neck, glued-down fretboard. And that was part of the original redesign of Faith, probably 19 years ago now.

“A few years before that, I had worked doing guitar restoration and repairs and I’ve reset a lot of necks – acoustic guitars with dovetail necks. You steam them out and you find that a lot of the dovetail joint is full of wooden shims and glue and air. It looks tight and perfect from the outside, which is great…

Faith Eclipse Venus E/Cutaway

(Image credit: Future/Phil Barker)

“But, actually, when you steam it off, you realise that isn’t the full picture, and I don’t believe that can give you a good transmission of sound or is good for the instrument. If a dovetail joint is a good dovetail joint, then fantastic; I don’t have a problem with it at all.

“But I think it’s easier to get a tight, good join [with a bolt-on] than it is with a dovetail. I’m not saying dovetails are worse; I think they’re fantastic when they’re done properly.

“The other thing was that, at the time, we were using a satin-finished neck and a gloss body. So you can finish the neck and the body separately; you can fit them first to 90 per cent of their fit, and then spray them separately, polish the body, satin-finish the neck, and then do the final fitting right at the end, so you get a nice, clean join. I’ve never seen a reason to change it.”

What about the future for Faith? Is there anything on the horizon that you can share with us?

“Nothing I can tell you about at the moment. But you’ll be the first to know when there is!”

David Mead
David Mead

With over 30 years’ experience writing for guitar magazines, including at one time occupying the role of editor for Guitarist and Guitar Techniques, David is also the best-selling author of a number of guitar books for Sanctuary Publishing, Music Sales, Mel Bay and Hal Leonard. As a player he has performed with blues sax legend Dick Heckstall-Smith, played rock ’n’ roll in Marty Wilde’s band, duetted with Martin Taylor and taken part in charity gigs backing Gary Moore, Bernie Marsden and Robbie McIntosh, among others. An avid composer of acoustic guitar instrumentals, he has released two acclaimed albums, Nocturnal and Arboretum.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about acoustic electric guitars

“While the odd corner has clearly been cut, these are true Gibsons with all the individuality that this brand exhibits”: Gibson J-45 Special and Hummingbird Special review

“Fender has stripped back the price – but has it gone too far paring back the sounds, too?” Fender Standard Acoustasonic Telecaster review

“The nuisance is exacerbated by the repetition and poor quality of some of the performances”: Buskers banned from London’s Leicester Square as performances likened to “psychological torture”
See more latest
Most Popular
A black-and-white photo of Lea Thomas with her T-style electric guitar
“I was writing songs from eight years old, but once I got a guitar I began to deeply identify with music… building an arsenal of influences”: How Lea Thomas uses guitars her dad built to conjure a magic synthesis of folk, pop and the ethereal
Sade Sanchez
“I liked that they were the underdogs. It was not the mainstream guitar. It was something that was hard to find”: Vox guitars deserve a second look – just ask L.A. Witch’s Sade Sanchez, who’s teaming hers with ugly pedals for nouveau garage rock thrills
Eric Clapton performs onstage with the Yardbirds in Brighton, England on June 11, 1964
“I suppose I felt that I deserved it for the amount of seriousness that I’d put into it. My head was huge!” “Clapton is God” graffiti made him a guitar legend when he was barely 20 – he says he was far from uncomfortable with the adulation at the time
John Sykes performs onstage with Whitesnake at the UIC Pavilion in Chicago, Illinois on November 10, 1984
“I was in a frenzy about it being trapped and burnt up. I knew I'd never be able to replace it”: After being pulled from the wreckage of a car crash, John Sykes ran back to his burning vehicle to save his beloved '76 Les Paul
Steve Stevens&#039; Ciari Ascender
“It holds its own purely as a playable guitar. It’s really cool for the traveling musician – you can bring it on a flight and it fits beneath the seat”: Why Steve Stevens put his name to a foldable guitar
Andy Fairweather Low poses with his Gibson guitars
“I wanted to play more, and it was inappropriate with Eric or Roger. I was not the lead guitarist, and I wanted to be”: Clapton, Waters, Satriani and me – Andy Fairweather Low on his greatest collaborations and finally taking center stage
Margo Price Gibson J-45
“It’s one of the most beautiful, living, breathing pieces of art – all the grime has just aged into the wood”: Margo Price on playing Willie Nelson’s Trigger, growing up with Gibson and bringing her signature J-45 to life
Johnny Marr sits against a brick wall and plays his new Martin M7 seven-string acoustic guitar
“I’ve got a friend in a well-known band, and he says Martins have unnecessary bottom-end. My retort was always: ‘Well, you need to learn to play properly’”: Johnny Marr on the magic of his 7-string signature Martin – and his fight with capo addiction
Danny Gatton performs onstage at The Ritz in New York City on June 4, 1981
“It's like the guitar is built for 10 fingers and two hands and he's got three hands and 17 fingers”: He was called “The Humbler” and regarded as one of the world's greatest under-the-radar guitarists – and he would solo with a beer bottle and a towel
Harley Flanagan
“I got that bass for $50 off this coke dealer. I don’t know what Jaco did to it, but he totally messed up the insides!” How Cro-Mags’ Harley Flanagan went from buying a Jaco Pastorius bass on the street to fronting one of hardcore’s most influential bands