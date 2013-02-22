Machine Head Part Ways with Bassist Adam Duce

Machine Head have parted ways with bassist Adam Duce (pictured at far left).

Duce has been a member of the band since its formation in 1991, along with vocalist/guitarist Robb Flynn.

The band released a brief statement on its website, saying, "The split is amicable, and Machine Head would like to wish Adam the best with his current and future endeavors. The band will continue on for the time being as a three-piece."

Machine Head have begun writing the follow-up to Unto The Locust, and the new album is expected to be released later this year.